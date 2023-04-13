Products
Home
→
Product
→
One Diary
One Diary
Capture your thoughts in a concise one-line diary entry
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
One Diary lets you maintain a journal with one line per day for reflecting on your observations and intentions. Your notes serve as a verbalization of your thoughts. Take your time to review them and use them as cues for future actions.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Writing
by
One Diary
About this launch
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
One Diary by
One Diary
was hunted by
Masayoshi Takemiya
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Writing
. Made by
Masayoshi Takemiya
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
One Diary
is not rated yet. This is One Diary's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
