Jeremy Le Van
Hunter
I've been a beta tester of Once since the very early days last summer. So I'm very happy to hunt it today for its public self-serve release ✌️ The story format sets a whole new paradigm for design tools. Consumers create stories on their phones / Businesses are used to sophisticated design tools on desktop. To my mind, Once is just the right compromise between those: a desktop editor with Instagram-like features! It's the most intuitive story editor I've came across - and its embedded engagement elements (open questions, polls, sliders,...) really recreate the story experience on the web! Better than words, check out the Customer Care story Cowboy made with Once 👉 https://play.once.app/ck0dzs17e0...
Maker
Hey all 😊 First of all, a big thank you to @jeremylv for hunting us! 🙏 Once is a webapp to create interactive stories, share them on the open web and make them gather actionable data. Our beta users got really creative 🤓 - Convert leads by starting a dialogue - https://play.once.app/ck6g8wq6bu... - Measure client satisfaction - https://play.once.app/ck6hvkbhi0... - Showcase & test a new offer - https://play.once.app/ck6gcpqc8u... - Research your market - https://play.once.app/ck6gcqwkyu... - Plan your events with your guests - https://play.once.app/ck6gcr7ovu... We have been working super hard with them for this public launch and we hope you'll join the story revolution with us 🤗 Of course there is still much to be done but we are really excited to get your feedback today! We'll be here with you all day so please ask any questions you might have 🤓 Cheers ✌️
Go Once! ⚡️ Super awesome way to engage with customers. I really like that the communication is two-ways: you not only share content, you also get to ask questions, all. in a fun way. I'll definitely use Once as a Typeform replacement for so many use cases! 🔥
Maker
The future of data collections is here !
