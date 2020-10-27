discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Erik Torenberg
Maker
Former Product Hunt
IT'S TIME TO BUILD. :)
Share
KP
Maker
Program Director (On Deck)
For 4+ years, On Deck has been a safe space for talented people to explore “what’s next” among a highly curated community of peers. In the past year, fellows started 150 companies and raised $100m+ from incredible investors. But not everyone has the skills to turn ideas into products. This is where the On Deck No-Code Fellowship (ODNC) comes in: ODNC is a 10-week program for builders who want to turn their ideas into reality without code, surrounded by a community of incredible peers. Whether you’re looking to build an MVP to validate an idea and raise money, start and operate a profitable business, or just automate business workflows, we’ll help with knowledge, community and support. The program is remote and tailored to be buffet-style for busy professionals so you can attend the sessions that are of interest. Your capstone project can be solo or a collaborative effort on enhancing an older idea or a completely new idea from scratch. Fellows will have access to: • A structured library of content • Regular office hours from no-code experts • Fireside chats and deep-dive sessions focused on best practices, advanced workflows, and more • Mastermind groups for accountability/support • Co-building sessions and no-code hackathons • Demo day to showcase your capstone project to investors and founders We're also pumped to announce Bubble as our official "Launch Partner" for ODNC's 1st cohort. Bubble is the leading no-code platform to build powerful web and mobile apps. It allows you to design, develop, and deploy a web application with a drag-and-drop visual editor and an all-in-one cloud hosted platform. Learn more on our website and we'd love to see you apply! Let us know if you have any questions below :)
Share
Mustafa Khundmiri
This is awesome, KP! Best of luck with it! :)
Share