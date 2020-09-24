discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Erik Torenberg
Maker
Former Product Hunt
At On Deck, we've been bringing ambitious people together in the pursuit of knowledge, community, and impact. With On Deck Labs, we're expanding fellowship offerings into underserved markets and equipping talent across the globe with modern educational tools, ranging from resources for founders to tactical courses. We’re writing this as a call to arms for you to help build the future of On Deck. If Stanford helps students become better citizens in society, On Deck aims to help people become better citizens of the internet. What does a citizen of the internet need to know how to do? Well, perhaps start a company, build an investment portfolio, start a newsletter, a podcast, etc. Two of the questions we ask when we pick a category are: “Does this make our core founder fellowship stronger?” And “Do we have an unfair advantage to build this because of our existing assets?" So we're focused on categories that help founders hire, raise money, get distribution, expertise, and more. Help unlock categories by signing up to ones you want to see happen.
ShareReport
Upvote (1)