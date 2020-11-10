On Deck First 50 Fellowship
Ever since the beginning, we've always had people do On Deck and then join companies. Now we have a more targeted offering so we can better serve these folks who want to join the next big thing. Can't wait for this. :)
For 4+ years, On Deck has been a safe space for talented people to explore “what’s next” among a highly curated community of peers. In the past year, fellows started 250 companies and raised $200m+ from incredible investors But not everyone wants to be a founder right now. This is where the On Deck First 50 Fellowship (OD50) comes in: OD50 is a 10-week program for operators who want to find their next roles at world-changing companies, surrounded by a community of incredible peers. OD50 will help Fellows navigate the early-stage startup ecosystem and decide the right organizations with which to partner on the next phase of their journeys. Whether you’re already in the tech ecosystem and want to be intentional about your next role, or making the challenging transition into startups from other types of organizations, we’ll help with expert-led content and a community to make the decision alongside. Fellows will have access to: • Fireside chats and small group breakouts with the world's best early-stage operators, top executive search consultants, and expert compensation negotiators. • Workshops on the mechanics of a successful job search from direction-setting to offer maximization. Figure out what you want to do next and then get help actually attaining it. • Industry- and job function-specific learning circles to share knowledge, contacts, and best practices. • Exclusive access to early-stage job opportunities and consulting projects sourced from the On Deck Founder and Angel Fellowship communities. • Vetted community of exceptional operators who are passionate about joining early-stage ventures. Get to know others who are at a similar career transition point. Learn more on our website and we'd love to see you apply! Let me know if you have any questions below :)
Anthony is a powerhouse... The experience of this fellowship is going to be off the charts!
@shirazdole Thanks for the vote of confidence! :)
I am part of On Deck Fellowship 6 and if the OD50 is anywhere close to the quality of ODF6, it's a must-do in your career.
@peer_rich you've been such a meaningful contributor to the Founder Fellowship -- excited for you to engage with the amazing group of folks who will be joining OD50!