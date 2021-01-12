On Deck Designer Fellowship
Turning designers into world-class design leaders
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mindaugas Petrutis
MakerProgram Director @ On Deck
For 4+ years, On Deck has been a safe space for talented people to explore “what’s next” among a highly curated community of peers. In the past year, fellows started 250 companies and raised $200m+ from incredible investors. A key enabler of this success is great design as it drives key decisions across product development, engineering, branding, marketing, and ultimately, business growth. Fast forward to today, design is more impactful than ever before, and becoming a design leader is something many designers aspire to. But becoming a successful leader doesn’t mean getting closer and closer to creating pixel-perfect work. Becoming a world-class design leader is about going beyond design itself. It's about honing strategic and business thinking, utilizing organizational frameworks, managing expectations, and workflows, and developing strong communication skills. But this body of knowledge is not yet ubiquitous, and there is no one place you can go to acquire it. This means the path to becoming a more impactful design manager & leader can be intimidating and filled with uncertainty. 🚀 Enter the On Deck Designer Fellowship (ODD): 🔥 ODD is an 8-week remote program for designers who want to hone their skills, increase their impact, and grow as leaders. We combine a world-class curriculum and an incredible community to help you become a successful design leader.. 👩🏼💻 Whether you’re looking to explore a path to management and leadership or hone your skills as an existing manager and leader, we’ll help with knowledge, community, and support. 📖 The program is remote and tailored to be buffet-style for busy professionals so you can attend the sessions that are of interest. You will walk away with a clear playbook for taking the next step in your design career and the confidence to execute on it beyond the 8-week program. 🔎 During the eight weeks, you and 120 other top designers will build long-lasting relationships and focus on mastering: - Strategic and business thinking - Career progression frameworks - Effective collaboration - Organizational design - Persuasive communication Learn more on our website and we'd love to see you apply! Let us know if you have any questions below.
