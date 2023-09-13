Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Omniscience
Omniscience
AI books - cover art, full text, and all - from a prompt.
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Omniscience provides an end-to-end solution for book creation, covering everything from prompts and related materials to the final product - a professionally typeset book, complete with cover designs.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Omniscience
Assiduity
Ad
Unleash your next revolutionary idea
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We would love to hear you feedback and advice - do invest in your words, we'll read every one."
The makers of Omniscience
About this launch
Omniscience
AI books - cover art, full text, and all - from a prompt.
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Omniscience by
Omniscience
was hunted by
Jeremy Nixon
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Jeremy Nixon
and
Matthew Ao
. Featured on September 15th, 2023.
Omniscience
is not rated yet. This is Omniscience's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report