  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Omniscience
Omniscience

AI books - cover art, full text, and all - from a prompt.

Free Options
Embed
Omniscience provides an end-to-end solution for book creation, covering everything from prompts and related materials to the final product - a professionally typeset book, complete with cover designs.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Assiduity
Assiduity
The makers of Omniscience
About this launch
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Jeremy Nixon
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Jeremy Nixon
and
Matthew Ao
. Featured on September 15th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Omniscience's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-