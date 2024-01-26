Products
Omnipilot
Ranked #12 for today
Omnipilot
Autocomplete and in-context generation everywhere on macOS
Omnipilot is an AI copilot, everywhere in your OS. It autocompletes text in any app from Apple Notes to Gmail, and let's you generate text in any app on your Mac using context from the apps you recently used.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Omnipilot - AI copilot for macOS
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How was the landing page? The onboarding? Tear it down so I can build it back up."
The makers of Omnipilot
About this launch
Omnipilot - AI copilot for macOS
Autocomplete and in-context generation everywhere on macOS
2
reviews
189
followers
Follow for updates
Omnipilot by
Omnipilot - AI copilot for macOS
was hunted by
Michael Jelly
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michael Jelly
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Omnipilot - AI copilot for macOS
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Omnipilot - AI copilot for macOS's first launch.
Upvotes
166
Comments
54
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#24
