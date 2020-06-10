Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Tania Ferreira
Maker
Pro
👋 Hi, Most social media platforms only give you the ability to post one link in your bio - this can be a tricky hurdle to overcome for any business. Why should you have to choose between your different content? Well, you no longer have to! 🙅♀️ Introducing Omnilink! A FREE tool to help you create a unique landing page with multiple redirections using one unique and shareable link. Powered by Iconosquare. Omnilink offers tons of valuable features including: - Custom shareable link to redirect your visitors to your digital world - Customizable landing pages - In-depth analytics - Multiple profile management and much more…! What’s next? More awesome features are coming soon including themes and templates, more customization and new link types! We hope you’ll enjoy using Omnilink! We’d love to hear your feedback. 🙏
