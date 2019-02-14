Planning a holiday in Europe? Whether you’re backpacking, studying, visiting family or away for business, GoEuro makes travelling around the continent easy. Our app enables you to compare and book trains, buses and flights in 15 European countries
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Federico Cattaneo@federicocattaneo
Great example of design, from the branding to the product itself!
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@federicocattaneo Agreed! Living in Europe I have decided to make this my main source for booking travel, its simple to use and it's so nice on the eye!
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
GoEuro's new branding is Omio with plans to take this further and go global!
Upvote Share·