Omio

GoEuro's new branding, book travel transport in Europe 🇪🇺

Planning a holiday in Europe? Whether you’re backpacking, studying, visiting family or away for business, GoEuro makes travelling around the continent easy. Our app enables you to compare and book trains, buses and flights in 15 European countries

GoEuro rebrands as Omio to take its travel aggregator business global. European multimodal travel booking platform GoEuro has announced a change of name and destination: Its new ambition is to go global, scaling beyond its regional grounding to tackle the challenge of intercity travel internationally - hence needing a more expansive brand name.
TechCrunch

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Federico Cattaneo
Federico Cattaneo
Great example of design, from the branding to the product itself!
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
@federicocattaneo Agreed! Living in Europe I have decided to make this my main source for booking travel, its simple to use and it's so nice on the eye!
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
GoEuro's new branding is Omio with plans to take this further and go global!
