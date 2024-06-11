Launches
Omi

AI powered contract and vendor management

Free Options
Omi is an AI-powered document management platform made for finance & operations teams. Consolidate all contracts in one place, get notified on renewals and action items, and easily search and collaborate on contracts and vendors.
Fintech
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Omi
OmiAI-powered Contract and Vendor Management
Omi
Omi
Nate Chenette
Cathy Han
Lucas
Nate Chenette
Abeer Agrawal
Brian Chan
Featured on June 12th, 2024.
Omi
This is Omi's first launch.
