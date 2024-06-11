Launches
Omi
Omi
AI powered contract and vendor management
Omi is an AI-powered document management platform made for finance & operations teams. Consolidate all contracts in one place, get notified on renewals and action items, and easily search and collaborate on contracts and vendors.
Omi
AI-powered Contract and Vendor Management
Omi by
Omi
was hunted by
Nate Chenette
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Cathy Han
,
Lucas
,
Nate Chenette
,
Abeer Agrawal
and
Brian Chan
. Featured on June 12th, 2024.
Omi
is not rated yet. This is Omi's first launch.
