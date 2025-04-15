Launches
Omakase.ai Voice
Omakase.ai
See 1 previous launch
Omakase.ai Voice
Your Voice-Powered Sales Agent. One URL.
Omakase.ai Voice turns your website into a Voice-Powered Sales Agent that talks, listens, and recommends while your customers browse. Chatbots suck — they don’t sell. This one does. 8,000+ agents created. Just drop your URL to start for free!
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Omakase.ai
Turn your website into a Shopping AI Agent with just a URL
5 out of 5.0
130
24
Omakase.ai Voice by
Omakase.ai
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Masa Shimizu
,
Meri Tokumasu
,
Phil Masters
,
Fumiya Yamazaki
and
gal wolf.
. Featured on April 18th, 2025.
Omakase.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on January 26th, 2025.