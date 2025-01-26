Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Omakase AI
Omakase AI

Omakase AI

Create your shopper AI agent with just a URL
Omakase AI was ranked #4 of the day for January 28th, 2025
Create your Personal Shopper AI Agent with just a URL — It learns and boosts your online sales automatically. Try it for free!
Free
Launch tags:
SaaSArtificial IntelligenceE-Commerce

Meet the team

Omakase AI gallery image
Omakase AI gallery image
Omakase AI gallery image
Omakase AI gallery image
About this launch
Omakase.ai
Omakase.ai
Create ersonal Shopper AI agent just from URL
4.33 out of 5.0
579
Points
Point chart
40
Comments
Comments chart
#4
Day Rank
#5
Week Rank
Omakase AI by
Omakase.ai
was hunted by
Masa Shimizu
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce. Made by
Masa Shimizu
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Omakase.ai
is rated 4.3/5 by 6 users. It first launched on January 26th, 2025.