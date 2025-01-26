Launches
Omakase.ai
Create Your Shopper AI Agent with just a URL
Visit
Upvote 71
Create your Personal Shopper AI Agent with just a URL — It learns and boosts your online sales automatically. Try it for free!
Free
Launch tags:
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
About this launch
Omakase.ai
Create ersonal Shopper AI agent just from URL
5 out of 5.0
71
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Omakase.ai by
was hunted by
Masa Shimizu
in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
. Made by
Masa Shimizu
Featured on January 28th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 26th, 2025.