Oliv - AI Copilot for Account Execs

Figma 16,102 upvotes

Figma has been instrumental in designing Oliv's user interface, allowing our team to collaborate in real-time and create a seamless and engaging user experience. It brings our design concepts to life!

ClickUp 4,960 upvotes

We're building our entire project and task management through ClickUp, making our development cycles for Oliv super efficient. Its robust features ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

OpenAI Assistants API 158 upvotes

Using OpenAI's powerful AI technology, we've supercharged Oliv with advanced language understanding capabilities. This empowers Oliv to provide smart summaries and actionable insights.