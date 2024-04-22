Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Oliv: The Next-Gen AI Sales Assistant
See Oliv: The Next-Gen AI Sales Assistant’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Oliv - AI Copilot for Account Execs
Oliv - AI Copilot for Account Execs

Oliv - AI Copilot for Account Execs

Save 10h/week in tiring sales tasks & Gong call reviews

Free Options
Prep for meetings in 5 minutes, get auto-filled MEDDIC scorecards, send AI-written personalized follow-up emails, and complete all CRM tasks automatically with Oliv. Get started at 0$ and win a free lifetime license by helping us decide the price. ​
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Oliv: The Next-Gen AI Sales Assistant
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,102 upvotes
Figma has been instrumental in designing Oliv's user interface, allowing our team to collaborate in real-time and create a seamless and engaging user experience. It brings our design concepts to life!
ClickUp
ClickUp
4,960 upvotes
We're building our entire project and task management through ClickUp, making our development cycles for Oliv super efficient. Its robust features ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
OpenAI Assistants API
OpenAI Assistants API
158 upvotes
Using OpenAI's powerful AI technology, we've supercharged Oliv with advanced language understanding capabilities. This empowers Oliv to provide smart summaries and actionable insights.
About this launch
Oliv: The Next-Gen AI Sales AssistantYour AI Sales Companion to hit sales targets before time
15reviews
456
followers
Oliv - AI Copilot for Account Execs by
Oliv: The Next-Gen AI Sales Assistant
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Sales, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ishan Chhabra
,
Kevin Wiramihardja
,
Debarshi Nayak
,
Satru Rahmat
,
Blake Adams
,
karishma chopra
,
Kanishka Jain
,
Cherry Yadvendu
and
Kritika Pathak
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
Oliv: The Next-Gen AI Sales Assistant
is rated 5/5 by 15 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2024.
Upvotes
130
Vote chart
Comments
29
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-