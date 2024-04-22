Sign in
Oliv
Oliv

Save 10h/week in tiring sales tasks & Gong call reviews

Prep for meetings in 5 minutes, get auto-filled MEDDIC scorecards, send AI-written personalized follow-up emails, and complete all CRM tasks automatically with Oliv.
Productivity
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
Oliv: The Next-Gen AI Sales Assistant
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,102 upvotes
Figma has been instrumental in designing Oliv's user interface, allowing our team to collaborate in real-time and create a seamless and engaging user experience. It brings our design concepts to life!
ClickUp
ClickUp
4,960 upvotes
We're building our entire project and task management through ClickUp, making our development cycles for Oliv super efficient. Its robust features ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
3,028 upvotes
Using OpenAI's powerful AI technology, we've supercharged Oliv with advanced language understanding capabilities. This empowers Oliv to provide smart summaries and actionable insights.