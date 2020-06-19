OldRobo
Fun gamification to increase employees' engagement at work
2 Reviews
Mohammad Rezaei
Hunter
Managers try to motivate their team to work harder but due to lack of a good strategy, it does not happen. This problem was occupying my mind for a long time. Companies can't achieve their goals because of the poor performance of employees. I was thinking of a solution almost all day and night. We tried to talk to the managers and employess to see why they don't try to work harder. In the end we found a solution for it which is called OldRobo
