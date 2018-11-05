Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Olaph

Olaph

Create your own standups inside of Slack

Olaph brings collaborating teams closer together and encourages communication and exchange by facilitating stand-ups for you. With Olaph your teams can hold stand-ups directly in their Slack channel or use it as a preparation for the actual face-to-face stand-up. Olaph is completely FREE and runs 100% inside Slack.

Reviews

Ben Denger
 

Discussion

Hunter
Falko Moeller
Falko Moeller
Makers
Falko Moeller
Falko Moeller
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Can the days be weekly recurring?
Upvote (1)·
Falko MoellerMaker@_productgeek · Always questioning the status quo.
Hi @aaronoleary, thanks for your question. When you set-up a stand-up you can define the weekday(s) when the questions should be sent and it will ask them every week.
Upvote ·