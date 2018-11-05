Olaph brings collaborating teams closer together and encourages communication and exchange by facilitating stand-ups for you. With Olaph your teams can hold stand-ups directly in their Slack channel or use it as a preparation for the actual face-to-face stand-up. Olaph is completely FREE and runs 100% inside Slack.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Can the days be weekly recurring?
Upvote (1)Share·
⭐️
Falko MoellerMaker@_productgeek · Always questioning the status quo.
Hi @aaronoleary, thanks for your question. When you set-up a stand-up you can define the weekday(s) when the questions should be sent and it will ask them every week.
Upvote Share·