Okay Bet
Bets for you groupchat
Make onchain bets with your friends. Connect your wallet to get started.
Launched in
Payments
Crypto
DApp
by
About this launch
Gambling for you groupchat
Okay Bet by
was hunted by
Ben Scheinberg
in
Payments
Crypto
DApp
. Made by
Ben Scheinberg
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Okay Bet's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
