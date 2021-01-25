discussion
Addy Osmani
MakerSenior Staff Engineering Manager, Chrome
Hi everyone! We all have pictures that are too low-resolution to use. Thanks to machine learning we can upscale all kinds of photos (including memoji) up to 4x in size in just a few seconds for free! 🎉 Ojoy is a free browser-based app for upscaling that works 100% client-side. Your photos never leave your machine and you can use the app in any modern web browser, whether it's on your desktop or mobile. This little app would not have been possible without the great underlying work from UpscalerJS, TensorFlow.js and the super-image-resolution project. I hope you find it useful and welcome any and all feedback. Thanks for all your support! 💜 Note: there are definitely some trade-offs made here when upscaling images strictly in the browser. We'll continue looking at improving the quality of output 🤞
