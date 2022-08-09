See oiko’s previous launch
Oiko Living

Live anywhere, rent flexibly, keep moving

Oiko Living is an app that lets you rent apartments monthly anywhere in the world. Explore vibrant Cities, stay in furnished Apartments & meet great people in favourite Places.
Launched in Global Nomad, Travel, Lifestyle by
oiko
About this launch
oiko
Match with roommates who like things you like
Oiko Living by
oiko
was hunted by
David Baraev
in Global Nomad, Travel, Lifestyle. Made by
David Baraev
and
Nikita
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
oiko
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on September 13th, 2021.
