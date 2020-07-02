  1. Home
Make your new project clean and clear, but also loud and attractive. The growing collection now includes 40 scenes in 5 business categories from education to medicine. Explore them all and create your own startup.
Hey guys! Our team prepared something new, and we sure you’ll like it 😍 Oh My Startup Illustrations were created to help designers to describe ideas simply and in a stylish way. There are 5 categories of illustrations available for now: 📊 Analytics 📦 Delivery 📚 Education 🛴 Sharing 💊 Medicine Each of 40 illustrations combines nice gradients and crispy details. Oh My Startup perfectly works with any design project. Whether you create a presentation or website, landing page, or app, these illustrations are super easy to work with, customize, and enjoy the result! 🤩 SVG, PNG, Ai, Sketch, Figma files are included. Give us some feedback in comments and get a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30» for purchasing Craftwork products. Love, peace, illustrations ❤️
