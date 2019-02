Digital Trends Live - 2.13.19 - Apple Is Launching A Paid News Service

On today's episode: Apple is launching paid news service - to be the Netflix of news, Amazon is now letting everyone create their own Alexa skills, Amazon raising prices on 500+ items at Whole Foods, the OGarden is the future of urban indoor gardening, where to G-RO after the most successful luggage Kickstarter of all time and a one-wheel rideable like no other - the Kiwano KO1.