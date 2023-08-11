Products
Home
→
Product
→
Offsite
Offsite
Save time, money, and stress when planning team retreats.
Free
Planning a retreat? Offsite provides a curated marketplace with hundreds of inspiring venues worldwide so you can reconnect IRL with your team, get sh*t done, and have fun. Submit requests with a few clicks, review proposals quickly, and save $$$.
Launched in
Web App
Travel
Remote Work
by
Offsite
About this launch
Offsite by
Offsite
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Web App
,
Travel
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Jared Kleinert
,
Elise Marengo
,
Kristin Hoogheem
,
Cherrymae Gaccion
,
trystan Humann
,
Andrew Scales
,
Kim Ford
,
Jacob White
,
Ellery Schaar
,
Maya Lorton
,
Lee John
and
Chris McGhee
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Offsite
is not rated yet. This is Offsite's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report