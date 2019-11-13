Discussion
Nilkanth Patel
Maker
Hey PH, and thanks to @katmanalac for hunting us! We're Neel and Jay. Building products together, we realized our customer feedback was all over the place. It was hard to get it organized without a lot of manual work, and even then, it ended up being a bunch of pages in Notion. But It was still frustrating to search and we rarely even used it when making product decisions. That's why we built a side project to get all this feedback into one place. That tool became Offsi—a new way for product teams to stay in tune with the problems their customers are facing. Some high-level features: 🗣One place for all your customer feedback 🔍 Fast search across conversations 💪 Easily export relevant feedback to product teams 📈 Analyze requests by customer segment Whether it's happening on Intercom or Zendesk, on email or Slack, Offsi gives all of your customer feedback a single home and offers the best search experience over these conversations. Want to pull up all instances of customers requesting the ability to “export data as a CSV”? Easy. Get to the meat of the problem instantly, curate the most important feedback, and share it with colleagues wherever they work: JIRA, GitHub Issues, Asana, etc. Offsi also stitches user metrics to these conversations, giving you a new way to analyze customer problems. We help you understand the most pressing issues for your most engaged customers. We're working with a handful of early access customers to shape the product and would love to have more PHers on board! Anyone who signs up before the end of the month gets access for $99/month.
