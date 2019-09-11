OffScreen
Less phone, more focus.
Alen Liang
Love the doodles, very cute UI.
Maker
Hi Everyone, We're rolling out a new digital detox app to help you manage better of your phone usage with more natural measurements, like: - First Pickup - Last Pickup - Your Real Sleep Time - Walking Life - Stationary Life Unlike alternatives to iOS Screen Time, OffScreen also provides a focus mode to break phone addiction by just flip your phone face down. You can keep focused on any habits including: - Working - Studying - Reading - Writing - Meditation - Exercise - Napping - Creating and unlimited tags you can customize. If you wanna take a break from your phone, please give it a try, it's now free for download on the App Store. Enjoy your unplugged life.
Great App ! Cute UI ! Nice Work !
