OfferButton.com

Free
Never miss an acquisition offer again. One line of code lets buyers make offers while you build. 100% free to embed. Perfect for indiehackers and founders. Too many great products die because founders/buyers never find each other. Let's fix that.
SaaS
Developer Tools
Tech
