OEPLAY
Ranked #9 for today
OEPLAY
Powerful hi-fi speaker with iconic design
Armed with a powerful 2.3-inch AMT tweeter, 5.25-inch woofer, and amplifier tech, this speaker is designed to impress with exceptional sound quality to truly honor and respect the music the way it was written.
Launched in
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
,
Audio
by
OEPLAY
About this launch
OEPLAY
Powerful Hi-Fi Speaker with Iconic Design
OEPLAY by
OEPLAY
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
,
Audio
. Made by
Ansion Wang
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
OEPLAY
is not rated yet. This is OEPLAY's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
34
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#50
