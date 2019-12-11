Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
I've been such a fan of Fellow products... I'm so stoked to see this grinder come out. It makes me want to end my nomadism so I can have a permanent place to enjoy their suite of coffee brewing innovations!
UpvoteShare
Maker
Fellow's Ode Brew Grinder is a powerful and precise next-generation home grinder performs at the café level with its massive professional-grade 64mm flat burrs, 31 grind settings, and single dose loading for maximum bean freshness. Most home grinders are a master of none, tackling both brewed coffee and espresso. In stark contrast, Ode was designed to dominate brewed coffee performance while also making the experience cleaner and quieter. This missing link in Fellow’s product line will now allow coffee lovers to go from bean to cup of coffee using only Fellow gear in the comfort of their own home.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fellow/ode-brew-grinder-cafe-performance-for-your-countertop?ref=80slfp&token=42781b58
UpvoteShare