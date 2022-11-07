Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Octobet
Octobet

Octobet

Bet World Cup matches with your friends on Slack

Free
A free-to-use tool that allows you to bet on 2022 FIFA World Cup games, winning team and the top scorer with your friends on Slack channel.
Launched in Slack, Football, Entertainment by
Switchboard
Ad
Work side-by-side, even when you’re not in the same room
About this launch
OctobetBet World cup matches with your friends on Slack!
0
reviews
10
followers
Octobet by
was hunted by
Łukasz Kincel
in Slack, Football, Entertainment. Made by
Łukasz Kincel
and
Maja Glinicka
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Octobet's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#55