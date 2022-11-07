Products
Home
Product
Octobet
Octobet
Bet World Cup matches with your friends on Slack
A free-to-use tool that allows you to bet on 2022 FIFA World Cup games, winning team and the top scorer with your friends on Slack channel.
Launched in
Slack
,
Football
,
Entertainment
by
Octobet
About this launch
Octobet
Bet World cup matches with your friends on Slack!
Octobet by
Octobet
was hunted by
Łukasz Kincel
in
Slack
,
Football
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Łukasz Kincel
and
Maja Glinicka
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Octobet
is not rated yet. This is Octobet's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#55
