Cloud-based Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tool to extracts text from images and pdfs on scale
Vikash RatheeMakerPro@vikashrathee · Founder of Agenty
Hi, Product Hunters! We've launched Agenty around a year back, and one of the most asked question from the users was to knowing if they can use Agenty to extract scanned pdf, or images. So, we have been working on OCR agent to include in Agenty stack from a long time, and today we are so excited to release it publicly and want to show it to Product Hunters community. Go to our website and signup to get 100 pages credit free to try the OCR agent. And you can go PRO anytime if you like it, the pricing plan just starts from $29 per month. https://www.agenty.com/products/...
