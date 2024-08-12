Launches
Ocode Image to Code AI
Generate react code with prompts or images using AI
Create mind blowing UI in seconds from Image using Ocode. Chat with the bot to modify the design accordingly and also share the design with one click.
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
About this launch
Generate React Code with Prompts or Image using AI
0
11
Ocode Image to Code AI by
Soumya Mondal
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
Soumya Mondal
. Featured on August 13th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Generate UI From Image or Prompts's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report