The Oclean Air is the light and compact version of the design award-winning Oclean One. It also uses Oclean patented customizable brushing plans app.

✠Light and Compact

✠30 Day Battery Life

✠Preset & Customizable Plans

✠Ultra-fast Charging

✠AI-enabled App

✠Compatible App and Brushing Heads across Oclean One / SE / Air