Ocean beta
Make music with friends in your browser
robin
Maker
We launched Ocean in beta during lockdown and have seen people all over the world collaborating! We'd love to get your feedback and hear your creations. Stay safe, Ocean
Really cool app! I might featured it on Music Marketing Stack
@antoniobellu wicked! DM me on twitter if you want to chat more
Woow! I'm impressed and can't wait when I try it with my friends 🖤 Congratulations!