Ocean beta

Make music with friends in your browser

Ocean lifts the barriers that are often associated with electronic music-making & enable people to enjoy making music, exploring sounds and collaborating with people globally.
robin
robin
Maker
We launched Ocean in beta during lockdown and have seen people all over the world collaborating! We'd love to get your feedback and hear your creations. Stay safe, Ocean
Antonio Bellu
Antonio Bellu
Really cool app! I might featured it on Music Marketing Stack
robin
robin
Maker
@antoniobellu wicked! DM me on twitter if you want to chat more
Yevhenii Peteliev
Yevhenii Peteliev
Woow! I'm impressed and can't wait when I try it with my friends 🖤 Congratulations!
robin
robin
Maker
@peteliev make sure you share your creations!
robin
robin
Maker
Hey all, thanks for checking out our beta! Super exciting to see new sign ups and hits from all over. All feedback/ideas/issues super helpful. Look forward to sharing our cool new features with you as they land - take care!!!!!!
