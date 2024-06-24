Launches
Oasa R1 lawn mower
The Premier Robotic Reel Mower with Auto-Mapping
Oasa R1 lawn mower is super intelligent, equipped with LiDAR vision and automatic 3D mapping, the R1 navigates the lawn precisely, ensuring accurate trimming of both the main area and the edges.
Launched in
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
. Made by
Evan Li
. Featured on June 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Oasa R1 lawn mower's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
