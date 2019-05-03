O'hi! makes sharing your contact information effortless & instant.
Select - details from the list you’d like to share.
Scan - the custom created QR.
Share - using the camera to scan & get your contact information
Introducing O'Hi! - Sharing your contact information is a QR scan away!You should build an app to let me share my information instantly, business cards suck! Gary, my personal trainer, told me on a cold Monday morning. Since that moment, the idea was going through my mind, looking at it from different perspectives. It's easy to take them everywhere!
Noopur ShreyasMaker@noopurshreyas · UX/UI Designer
Hi! We built and launched this product recently! Would love for you to try it out and give me your feedback!
