Nx
Nx
Smart, fast and extensible build system
Nx is a next-generation-build system with first-class support for both standalone projects and monorepos.
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
Nx
Nx
Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System
Nx by
Nx
Juri Strumpflohner
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
Juri Strumpflohner
Jeff Cross 🦄🌊
Craigory Coppola
Colum Ferry
Caleb Ukle
Jason Jean
Jonathan Cammisuli
Max Kless
Leosvel Pérez Espinosa
Benjamin Cabanes
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Nx
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Nx's first launch.
