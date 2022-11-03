Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Nüz
Ranked #3 for today
Nüz
A better way to r̷e̷a̷d̷ watch the news
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Don't miss what's really happening. Nüz reads all the papers for you - and sends you short, informative video stories that give you a broad perspective of global events.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
News
+1 by
Nüz
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Nüz
A better way to r̷e̷a̷d̷ watch the news
1
review
11
followers
Follow for updates
Nüz by
Nüz
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
News
. Made by
Jim Morrison
,
Jason Scott
and
Laura
. Featured on November 4th, 2022.
Nüz
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Nüz's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
7
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#182
Report