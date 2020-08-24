discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Lloyd Keijzer
Maker
Hi everybody and thanks for checking out Nutrouble! Until my early twenties, I lived a carefree and happy life. I could eat anything I fancied without fearing the consequences. Little did I know, I would eventually look back and wish I hadn’t taken that freedom for granted 🙈. Because when I took what should have been an exciting opportunity to travel the world 🌍, everything began to change. With frequent and erratic changes in diet, my intestines started to protest 😣. On visiting my Doctor, she pointed me towards the low FODMAP diet. If you have ever given this diet a go, I’m sure you will be aware that it can be a struggle initially. Navigating daily life whilst incorporating low FODMAP foods took some getting used to, and manual tracking was incredibly time-consuming and often felt like guesswork. I created Nutrouble to speed-up the tracking process and take out the guesswork. This first-hand experience really adds to the detail and quality of insights the app provides 🤩. So what features does the Nutrouble app actually provide? Nutrouble is an incredibly user-friendly app and is accessible whatever your technological confidence levels. It features a handy barcode scanner for tracking foods easily (and the option to add a new product if it is not recognized). If you’re a creature of habit like myself, you can easily search for previous meals to track them again. With Nutrouble, you can get handy ‘risk indications’ based on what you consume and the symptoms you experience in the hours following. Everything is taken into account, from where abouts in your body you are experiencing symptoms, to how soon after food consumption they appeared. These complexities are all considered to ensure you are provided with highly accurate insights and predictions. There is even the option to quickly and conveniently switch between dates and put your app into dark mode when you’re ready to wind down for sleep 😴 (regular sleep can be another great way to improve digestive health!) In the spirit of accessibility, and because everyone deserves to free their body from the clutches of IBS or food intolerance, Nutrouble is 100% free. And what’s more, despite being free the app does not display ads and remains heavily focused on privacy. Tracking your food intake and symptoms is highly personal. Nutrouble understands this, which is why your data will never be tracked or sold to third parties 🔒. Of course, it’s important to note that although Nutrouble has brought about significant changes both for myself and others, it is important to remember that the app was made by me, a developer, not by a qualified scientist or Doctor. If you’re just starting out with the low FODMAP diet, or have only recently started experiencing pain, be sure to visit a specialist Doctor or dietitian for advice before embarking on your new journey. If you have consulted the experts and are ready to take back control of your life and fight back against your pain, you can download Nutrouble for free in the iOS app store using the link below! Download Nutrouble here: https://nutrouble.app/download Let me know what you think of the app and if it could be improved. Any type of feedback is welcome 🙏.
Upvote (2)Share