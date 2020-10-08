discussion
Tomáš Vestenický
MakerDesigner, developer, problem solver.
Hello makers, hunters, and friends! For quite a long time I was searching for the perfect new tab page. It's possibly the most visited screen of my day so I had a specific set of requirements: ⏳ fast loading 🎨 beautiful – matching browser design/colors ✍️ markdown with WYSIWYG (I want to write markdown but don't want to see the formatting characters) ❣️ with favorites bar (frequently visited sites usually with complicated URLs) 🤯 free and private It's a precious real estate. Despite a lot of similar existing extensions, I didn't find one that I *really* wanted to use. So I made it myself with a nice side effect – learning how to make browser extensions. It's completely free, no strings attached. You can buy me a coffee if you like it. Enjoy!
Samuel Briskar
Love this @tmvst! ...
Ivan HomolaCEO, Lunadio.com
I've been using this extension for a while and my productivity goes up 📈 instead of seeing Facebook or YouTube in a new tab, I see my goals now 💪
