Capture your thoughts and favorite links on the new tab page

The most productive new tab page
nuTab is the place for your notes, drafts, and todos where you won't ever forget them. Available for Chrome and Edge for free.
Tomáš Vestenický
Hello makers, hunters, and friends! For quite a long time I was searching for the perfect new tab page. It's possibly the most visited screen of my day so I had a specific set of requirements: ⏳ fast loading 🎨 beautiful – matching browser design/colors ✍️ markdown with WYSIWYG (I want to write markdown but don't want to see the formatting characters) ❣️ with favorites bar (frequently visited sites usually with complicated URLs) 🤯 free and private It's a precious real estate. Despite a lot of similar existing extensions, I didn't find one that I *really* wanted to use. So I made it myself with a nice side effect – learning how to make browser extensions. It's completely free, no strings attached. You can buy me a coffee if you like it. Enjoy!
Samuel Briskar
Love this @tmvst! ...
Ivan HomolaCEO, Lunadio.com
I've been using this extension for a while and my productivity goes up 📈 instead of seeing Facebook or YouTube in a new tab, I see my goals now 💪
