Home
→
Product
→
NumPad
Ranked #11 for today
NumPad
A powerful text editor and calculator for the web
Visit
2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
NumPad is a fast, lightweight web app with support for units, dates and more. It lets you keep notes and calculations in one document, gives you answers as you type, and it understands calculations like "£200 + 20%" or "2500kcal / 1 day in watts".
Launched in
Productivity
by
NumPad
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
NumPad by
NumPad
was hunted by
Tony Onodi
in
Productivity
. Made by
Tony Onodi
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
NumPad
is not rated yet. This is NumPad's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
-
