Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Numok
Numok
Open source affiliate platform
Visit
Upvote 71
Numok is an open-source affiliate program platform that integrates seamlessly with Stripe to track payments and commissions. ⚡ Launch your affiliate program in minutes—self-host it or use our cloud version.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
SaaS
•
GitHub
First Month Free
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Numok
Open source affiliate platform
Follow
71
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Numok by
Numok
was hunted by
Diego G Marignac 🇦🇷
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
GitHub
. Made by
Diego G Marignac 🇦🇷
. Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Numok
is not rated yet. This is Numok's first launch.