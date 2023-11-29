Products
Numbobulate

Numbobulate

A daily online two minute number game. Have a quick try now!

You have 4 corner numbers which you use (you don’t have to use all 4 of them) in conjunction with +, - or * buttons to get to the middle 'target' number. There are three rounds (so three different 'target' numbers) per day. Have a go at numbobulate.com
Launched in
Productivity
Puzzle Games
Games
 by
Numbobulate
index.dev
"Thanks for checking out the launch. I would be grateful to hear your thoughts. Do you find it simple? tricky? Do you normally play a short daily game (wordle, nerdle etc.)? Does this game have any qualities that tick that box for you?"

Numbobulate
The makers of Numbobulate
About this launch
Numbobulate
NumbobulateA daily online two minute number game. Simple yet tricky.
0
reviews
11
followers
Numbobulate by
Numbobulate
was hunted by
David Hogan
in Productivity, Puzzle Games, Games. Made by
David Hogan
. Featured on December 2nd, 2023.
Numbobulate
is not rated yet. This is Numbobulate's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-