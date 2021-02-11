discussion
Craig Cannon
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! @Tolar and I made Nugget so folks can share their voice and curate their favorite audio without starting a podcast. You can pull audio from all over the internet and add your voice to create a station about anything that interests you. You can also leave audio comments on your friends’ posts. If you have any feedback feel free to comment below or email us at hello@nugget.fm Thanks!
@craigcannon congrats on the launch! Really curious how you arrived at this state in the app, with a feed and comments — considering where you started from!
I've been using Nugget for a couple months now. I'm a huge lurker but have really loved the experience! There's something about the 'curated' audio content that makes it both fun and informative. Excited to see where this app goes.
Been using Nugget for a week am very excited about its potential — so many potential directions for the product, including as an audio note taking app for podcasts or as a list of reminders to self!