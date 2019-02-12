NuDock is a smartphone docking station that charging your phone while simultaneously giving you everything you need for entertainment and work in one place, just as convenient as your laptop.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Reminds me a lot of the Samsung DeX, tested it for a while and it worked great. Excited to try out this
Upvote Share·
Mister Hat@achievedai · The anonymous founder behind Achieved.ai
Looks promising!
Upvote Share·
Catur Meong @catur_hida_yat
why PUBG PC on smartphone?? WTH??
Upvote Share·
FluidQ@fluidcue
This isn't a new product from the crooks at MiTagg/SharkDesign is it? Maybe this NuDock crowdfund goes a little smoother than the 2016 Indiegogo disaster.
Upvote Share·