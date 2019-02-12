Log InSign up
NuDock

A dock that turns your smartphone into a computer

NuDock is a smartphone docking station that charging your phone while simultaneously giving you everything you need for entertainment and work in one place, just as convenient as your laptop.

Kevin William David
Kevin William David
Aaron O'Leary
@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt.
Reminds me a lot of the Samsung DeX, tested it for a while and it worked great. Excited to try out this
Mister Hat
@achievedai
Looks promising!
Catur Meong
Catur Meong @catur_hida_yat
why PUBG PC on smartphone?? WTH??
FluidQ
FluidQ@fluidcue
This isn't a new product from the crooks at MiTagg/SharkDesign is it? Maybe this NuDock crowdfund goes a little smoother than the 2016 Indiegogo disaster.
