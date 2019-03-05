Nuclino Dark Mode
Come to the dark side of Nuclino 😎
Nuclino Dark Mode has finally arrived! Give your eyes a break and experience a darker side of Nuclino with your team.
Reviews
+1 review
- Pros:
Beautiful and easy on the eyes.Cons:
None :)
An already great team collaboration app has become even better!Allison Corrigan has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Björn MichelsenMaker@bjoernmichelsen · Co-Founder at Nuclino
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Nuclino has become known for its clean white and red (okay, mostly white) design. While it's loved by many of our users, sometimes your eyes need a break from the bright glare, especially at night. Now, for all of you night owls out there, Nuclino is going dark! 🌒 We've revamped every color, icon, and font in the app and added multiple subtle tweaks to the interface. Whether you need to relax your eyes or you just want to change things up a bit – check it out and let us know what you think! Cheers, Björn Co-founder & CEO at Nuclino
James Futhey@futhey · Product Design Consultant
Nice, using it now. Really easy on the eyes at 1am!
Björn MichelsenMaker@bjoernmichelsen · Co-Founder at Nuclino
@futhey Thanks for your kind words, glad you like it!
Pavlina Kellerova@pavlinakellero1
Yesss, finally! Looks beautiful, you guys are the best! 😊
Björn MichelsenMaker@bjoernmichelsen · Co-Founder at Nuclino
@pavlinakellero1 Thanks for the feedback Pavlina!
Marco Di Bree@marco_di_bree · Growth at Zengrowth
Wish more apps would do this. Thanks guys!
Jonathan KienzleMaker@kiejo · Co-Founder & CTO at Nuclino
@marco_di_bree You're welcome :)
