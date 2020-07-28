Discussion
Aleksander Antoszek
❤ Nozbe, ❤ Nozbe Teams! While the product still has a few rough edges, overall it's a thoughtful, well-designed, well-built team collaboration tool. Simple enough for quick adoption, but advanced enough to suit multiple use cases. Fair pricing.
@aantoszek Thanks so much! This simplicity vs advanced balance is what we're striving for! We want Nozbe Teams not to be intimidating for first-time users and team-members, but then we want the pros to be able to really take advantage of it.
Hi! I'm Michael Sliwinski, the founder CEO of Nozbe. You might remember our Nozbe app (now Nozbe Personal) that we've been developing for the last 13 years. Some time ago, we discovered that it's a perfect tool for individual users, but we could make something similar, yet different and much better for teams… and so we've built Nozbe Teams. New UI, new tech stack, new team-centered approach. But, hopefully, you'll also love Nozbe Teams for different reasons: 📩 The Incoming view for all tasks that need your attention. Now you know where to start and what to do next. 🤝 Team-first approach, projects are accessible to the team right away and the work is more transparent and actionable 🏓 Asynchronous communication with the playful feel of a chat. Add comments and attachments to tasks and react ❤️ to comments, just like in any messaging app. But without bugging anyone. 📱Mobile-first design - Nozbe Team's Android, iPad and iPhone apps are as powerful as the desktop web app and they work offline and sync in background, after all, I'm famous for being #iPadOnly, so it had to be this way! ✅ The fastest way to DONE. Ever since I launched Nozbe, I was all about getting things done, and now with Nozbe Teams we help you all get stuff done, together. 🆓 Did I mention that Nozbe Teams is free? You can use it at no cost and with no credit card up to 5 users and 5 projects. We're just getting started, and our plans go much further than that. I'm always open to your feedback. Please, let me know what you think and what we could do better! 💜
This is the best task management tool which I ever used. Simple enough and very configurable and powerful even on free tier. I also very appreciate the mobile and web app which make the whole task management completely frictionless.
@suvrocdev Thanks so much! In our productivity space many apps have mediocre mobile apps, or "companion" apps for Android, iPhone or (what most interests me) the iPad. That's why we really sweated a lot making our mobile apps as powerful as the desktop app and with offline sync to boot. This way, you can review your team's tasks without good internet connection, your app will be responsive and you'll know it'll sync in the background.
