Nick Avramov
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! My name is Nick, and I know that it can be a nightmare to try to pay with crypto in a shop, online or offline. From another point of view, it's also a tough thing for a merchant to start accepting cryptos: ❌ different fees for different cryptos; ❌ wallet service fee for just having an option to accept crypto; ❌ reliance on a third-party solution with all the pitfalls; ❌ hidden commissions, unfriendly and long-waited support, and more, and more. With NOWPayments, crypto payments made easy. It is a stunning service, custody-free, zero installation and maintenance fee and effortless to use. Doing with crypto should not be a headache! Key features: ✅ custody-free solution; ✅ 40+ cryptocurrencies; ✅ 0.5% transaction fee, no additional fees; ✅ simple API; ✅ popular e-commerce widgets OpenCart, WooCommerce and more; ✅ crypto Invoices to formalize your business; ✅ donation widget and button to help those who in need. ✅ 24/7 support. Excited to hear your thought and ideas on how we can work together at partners@nowpayments.io
So happy to see here my most favorite payment processing service! With NOWPayments, it is very comfortable to accept payments! Anyone can get coins from anywhere in a wide choice of currency! Looking forward to its bright future!
🌈 - great focus on B2B integrations
