The /now page movement was started by Derek Sivers as a page to describe "what I’m doing now". Now helps you create (and update) your own now page; a page to share what you are currently up to in a mindful way.
Opeyemi Obembe
Maker
I redesigned my blog and added a /now page. As a way to easily update the now page, I figured I might just make it a standalone project. So I built Now (more details here). I am open to feedback and happy to answer questions. Thanks!
