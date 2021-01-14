discussion
Jing Jie Huang
Maker
CEO & Co-Founder of Novocall
Hi guys, JJ from Novocall here 👋 While we were working on our call automation product, we often receive a lot of questions from different communication channels like email, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. This led us to think about how we businesses and consumers communicate with each other in Asia. 🤬🥶 Problem There are so many chat tools to help you communicate with leads and customers. While they are convenient for web chat and emails, what if customers want to talk on messaging apps like WhatsApp or LINE? Either you continue to email customers who prefer to chat on WhatsApp or Telegram, or your team starts talking to customers on their personal WhatsApp chat, blurring the lines between work and private life. 💡 Solution A business chat app should be seamless, allowing for more personalized conversations. This means across any channel, be it Whatsapp, Facebook, Telegram, Line or whatever, your customers should be able to reach you and receive a timely response. NovoChat solves this. Our main features are: - Connect with WhatsApp Business, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, LINE and more coming soon - Centralized inbox for messages across various chat platforms - Broadcast messages to all customers in a certain chat platform - Assign customer conversations to team mates, removing the need for manual link-ups and group chats What we're pushing out next: - Integrating with Shopify for eCommerce businesses - Automation - Chatbot We (seriously) love feedback. Leave us one below and we'll reply! We're also tremendously excited, having worked on this for months. Lots of sweat and tears were involved 😛 Let us know what you think! - JJ
